'Fake Peer' Held For Defrauding Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:18 PM
The Khangarh Police on Thursday launched a crackdown and arrested a fake peer (mystic individual) named Abdul Lateef for defrauding the visitors coming to seek his aid
MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Khangarh Police on Thursday launched a crackdown and arrested a fake peer (mystic individual) named Abdul Lateef for defrauding the visitors coming to seek his aid.
According to Police sources, further investigations have been started.