'Fake Peer' held for defrauding citizens

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Khangarh Police on Thursday launched a crackdown and arrested a fake peer (mystic individual) named Abdul Lateef for defrauding the visitors coming to seek his aid.

According to Police sources, further investigations have been started.