Fake pesticide dealer booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A fake pesticides dealer was booked for selling sub-standard pesticides without having a license here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team of health department,raided at Nehang and caught a fake dealer Adnan red handed for selling counterfeit pesticides at his shop while he had no license for selling the agriculture pesticides.

The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against the dealer.