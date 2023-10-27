Fake pesticide dealer booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A pesticide dealer was booked for selling substandard and counterfeit pesticides at his shop in Kot Momin, here on Friday.

According to the official sources, a team of Agriculture Department, conducted a raid at Kot Momin and caught a dealer Naveed red-handed selling counterfeit pesticides.

He also failed to produce licence for selling agricultural pesticides.

The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against him.