Fake Pesticide Dealer Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A pesticide dealer was booked for selling substandard and counterfeit pesticides
at his shop on Monday.
According to the official sources, a pesticide team checked various pesticide shop
in chak Miana and adjacent areas and caught a dealer, Qamar Abbas, red-handed
selling counterfeit pesticides.
He also failed to produce licence for selling agricultural pesticides.
The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against him.
