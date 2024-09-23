Open Menu

Fake Pesticide Dealer Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A pesticide dealer was booked for selling substandard and counterfeit pesticides

at his shop on Monday.

According to the official sources, a pesticide team checked various pesticide shop

in chak Miana and adjacent areas and caught a dealer, Qamar Abbas, red-handed

selling counterfeit pesticides.

He also failed to produce licence for selling agricultural pesticides.

The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against him.

