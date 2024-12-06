Fake Pesticide Manufacturing Unit Unearthed
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In line with special directives of the Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the Agriculture Department has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit agricultural inputs to ensure quality products for farmers.
In this regard, an operation led by Director Pest Warning, Ilyas Raza Kalachi, the department uncovered a fake pesticide manufacturing unit in Fatima Town, Vehari Chowk, Multan. Pesticide Inspector Syed Asmat Hussain Bukhari spearheaded the raid on the unregistered factory, resulting in the seizure of hundreds of liters of fake pesticides worth approximately Rs eight million. The operation also uncovered labels of reputed companies, empty bottles, and packaged containers used to disguise the fake products.
The also arrested the factory owner, Muhammad Arshad, and handed over to the local police.
The initial investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in mixing and packaging fake pesticides under well-known brand Names and distributing in the market.
The confiscated materials were handed over to law enforcement and samples of the counterfeit products were sent to a laboratory for further analysis.
The illegal operations violated several provisions of the Agricultural Pesticides Ordinance, including the use of false labels, operating without registration and manufacturing unregistered products. A formal case has been lodged against the suspect with the Mumtazabad Police Station, where further investigations were underway.
The Agriculture Department has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating the production and sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs, ensuring the protection of farmers and maintaining agricultural standards across Punjab, said a release issued by the agriculture department.
