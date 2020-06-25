Fake pesticide seized during raid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture department Pest warning team have raided at fake pesticide manufacturing factory in Kainanpu area and recovered pesticide worth Rs seven million here on Thursday morning.

The pest warning team led by Director pest warning Dr Muhammad Aslam, assistant director Shahid Hussain and others on a tip off raided at pesticide factory in Kainanpur area and recovered fake pesticide and other materials.

The Names of importer , manufactures and distributors were being used on the labels.

The application submitted with Shah Shamas police station for lodging case against Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Tahir, Asif Nazeer, Muhammad Sajid and Shahzad.

The outlaws managed to escape from there while police was conducting raids for arresting them.

The samples of the fake pesticide were sent to laboratory for analysis.

