UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Pesticide Seized During Raid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Fake pesticide seized during raid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture department Pest warning team have raided at fake pesticide manufacturing factory in Kainanpu area and recovered pesticide worth Rs seven million here on Thursday morning.

The pest warning team led by Director pest warning Dr Muhammad Aslam, assistant director Shahid Hussain and others on a tip off raided at pesticide factory in Kainanpur area and recovered fake pesticide and other materials.

The Names of importer , manufactures and distributors were being used on the labels.

The application submitted with Shah Shamas police station for lodging case against Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Tahir, Asif Nazeer, Muhammad Sajid and Shahzad.

The outlaws managed to escape from there while police was conducting raids for arresting them.

The samples of the fake pesticide were sent to laboratory for analysis.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Police Police Station Agriculture From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

8 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.