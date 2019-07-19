Fake Pesticide Seized In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:16 PM
A team of the Agriculture Pest Warning Department, Chiniot, arrested a pesticide retailer and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 500,000 on Friday
According to an official source, the team led by DD Agriculture Plant Protection & Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool raided a shop, owned by Haq Nawaz located in Mouza Pareki, tehsil Lalian and arrested him.
The team seized fake pesticides of Rs 500,000 and got registered a case against the accused.