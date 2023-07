SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A dealer was booked for selling pesticides without a licence, here on Monday.

According to the official sources, a team of Agriculture Department checked various pesticide shops at Sahiwal tehsil and the surroundings areas and found Ghulam Mustafa selling pesticides illegally at his shop.

A case was registered against them.