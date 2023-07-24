Open Menu

Fake Pesticides, Fertilizers Worth Rs 16.3 Mln Seized In DG Khan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Fake pesticides, fertilizers worth Rs 16.3 mln seized in DG Khan division

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The agriculture department seized fake fertilizers and pesticides worth Rs 16.3 million from different dealers during raids in the ongoing month of July in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

This was disclosed in a meeting of the Crop Management Committee headed by Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, here on Monday.

The officials informed that 14 samples collected from different dealers proved substandard and fake. The administration also got cases registered against 36 persons.

Similarly, 32 persons were arrested in this regard. It was also decided that raids would be conducted till the elimination of fake pesticides and fertilizers in the region. Nobody will be allowed to exploit farmers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Layyah were also present.

Related Topics

Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Muzaffargarh Rajanpur July From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

55 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

1 hour ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

3 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

3 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

4 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan