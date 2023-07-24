Fake pesticides, fertilizers worth Rs 16.3 mln seized in DG Khan division

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The agriculture department seized fake fertilizers and pesticides worth Rs 16.3 million from different dealers during raids in the ongoing month of July in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

This was disclosed in a meeting of the Crop Management Committee headed by Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, here on Monday.

The officials informed that 14 samples collected from different dealers proved substandard and fake. The administration also got cases registered against 36 persons.

Similarly, 32 persons were arrested in this regard. It was also decided that raids would be conducted till the elimination of fake pesticides and fertilizers in the region. Nobody will be allowed to exploit farmers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Layyah were also present.