Fake Pesticides, Fertilizers Worth Rs 5.3m Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Different teams of the Agriculture Department, Multan, accompanying police, raided two industrial units and recovered fake/ substandard pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 5.3 million in sizable quantities on Tuesday.

Agriculture spokesman said that a team, led by Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Allah Rakha Sindhu, raided a unit at the industrial estate Multan and recovered fake/ substandard fertilizers and raw material worth around Rs 2.3 million.

Hundreds of empty bottles, printed empty bags, and other materials were recovered from MAH BioSciences. A case was got registered with Makhdoom Rasheed police against Sadaqat Ali under Punjab Fertilizers Control Order.

Meanwhile, on the orders of Deputy Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Multan Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri, Agriculture Officer Dr Wali Muhammad raided a factory, PackPlus, at Hamid Pur Kanora and recovered Sulphur (80%) and Deft (10%) valuing around Rs 3.95 million. The plant was engaged in the sale of chemicals in packing sans any registration.

Samples from the recovered material were taken and sent to the laboratory for analysis and then it was handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesman said.

