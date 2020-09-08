UrduPoint.com
Fake Pesticides Recovered, One Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Fake pesticides recovered, one held

Attock, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) during a raid recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 0.120 million and arrested one person from a dealer shop in the area of Domeel in district Attock on Tuesday.

According to details, Assistant Director Plant protection Ms Shahgfta on secret information raided a dealer shop in Domeel near Attock along with the Police team and recovered fake pesticides.

The team also took samples of the pesticides and sent it for lab analysis.

"The Punjab government has zero tolerance against the persons involved in manufacturing or selling fake pesticides". She said.

More Stories From Pakistan

