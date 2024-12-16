Fake pesticides seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Agriculture Department's Pest Warning team raided a fake pesticide manufacturing facility in BCG Chowk, Mohallah Peer Bukhari, and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 300,000.

The raid, led by Director Pest Warning Ilyas Raza Kalachi and a pesticide inspector, uncovered illegal production and packaging of counterfeit pesticides. During the operation, 103 kilograms of fake pesticides worth over Rs. 3 million were seized. Police arrested a suspect from the site, while labels, empty bottles, and packaged fake pesticides bearing the Names of various companies were also confiscated.

The accused was allegedly mixing pesticides and selling them under the guise of branded products. All seized materials were handed over to the police as case evidence, and a formal case was registered at the Mumtazabad Police Station.

Samples of the pesticides have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. According to a department spokesperson, the Agriculture Department is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration in agricultural inputs.