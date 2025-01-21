Open Menu

Fake Pesticides Worth Over Rs8.4mn Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Fake pesticides worth over Rs8.4mn seized

The Punjab Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs. 8,426,160 during a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural inputs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs. 8,426,160 during a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural inputs. The operation was conducted on the instructions of Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, as part of a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration.

Pesticide Inspector Dr. Abdul Rauf, under the supervision of Director Pest Warning Ilyas Raza Kalachi, raided an illegal storage facility in Multan. The raid led to the recovery of 646 liters and 500 kilograms of fake pesticides. Pre-printed labels of various pesticide brands, empty bottles, and packed containers were also confiscated.

The suspect, caught on-site, was allegedly involved in mixing fake pesticides and packaging these under the Names of different companies to sell in the market.

Police arrested the accused and took custody of all confiscated items. Samples of three seized pesticides were collected and sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with law enforcement, and a formal complaint has been lodged at Muzaffarabad Police Station for further legal action.

A spokesperson for the Agriculture Department confirmed that under the directives of Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu, the department is rigorously implementing its zero-tolerance policy against adulteration in agricultural inputs to protect farmers and ensure quality standards.

