Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 0.7mln Seized

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pest Warning Department of Agriculture recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 0.7 million during a raid at Railway Road, here on Monday.

According to official sources, assistant director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain raided at Al-Hadi Cargo Services and recovered pesticides .

Jaleelabad Police registered a case against four alleged outlaws. They were identified as Maashuq Ali, Muhammad Sajjad, Owais Baqar and Ameen Baqar. The alleged outlaws managed to escape from the scene. The police was conducting raids to arrest them.

