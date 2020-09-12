Fake pesticides worth Rs 10.6 m seized, four outlaws booked

Agriculture Pest Warning Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 10.6 millions from a poultry farm near Botaywala village here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Agriculture Pest Warning Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 10.6 millions from a poultry farm near Botaywala village here.

According to official sources, a team of Pest Warning department, led by assistant director Shahid Hussain raided at a poultry farm at Botaywala village and recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 10.

6 millions. Two outlaws were arrested from the spot. The arrested outlaws are identified as Muhammad Aabid son of Lateef and Muhammad Akaash son of Muhammad Ramzan.

Mumtaabad police have registered case against poultry farm owner Altfa, Rana Pappu, Muhammad Aabid and Muhammad Akaash and started investigation further.