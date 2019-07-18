UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 3.5m Seized In Multan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:46 PM

Fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5m seized in Multan

A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million here on Thursday.

According to official sources, fake pesticide was recovered from a pesticide factory on Sui gas road.

The team led by Director Pest Warning Dr Muhammad Aslam seized pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million.

The samples of the pesticides were sent to a lab for analysis while an application was referred to Mumtazabad police for registration of FIR against the accused, Chaudhry Kashif and Haider Ali, who fled.

Related Topics

Police Road Gas FIR From Million

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

1 hour ago

Suicide Bomber Kills Soldier in Egypt's North Sina ..

1 minute ago

Two killed, eight injured on road in Multan

1 minute ago

Preparations reviewed for Sarhad Chamber of Commer ..

1 minute ago

62 more nanbais arrested for selling under-weight ..

1 minute ago

One electrocuted, another critically injured in di ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.