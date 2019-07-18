Fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5m seized in Multan

A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million here on Thursday.

According to official sources, fake pesticide was recovered from a pesticide factory on Sui gas road.

The team led by Director Pest Warning Dr Muhammad Aslam seized pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million.

The samples of the pesticides were sent to a lab for analysis while an application was referred to Mumtazabad police for registration of FIR against the accused, Chaudhry Kashif and Haider Ali, who fled.