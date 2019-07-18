Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 3.5m Seized In Multan
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:46 PM
A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized fake pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million here on Thursday
According to official sources, fake pesticide was recovered from a pesticide factory on Sui gas road.
The team led by Director Pest Warning Dr Muhammad Aslam seized pesticides worth Rs 3.5 million.
The samples of the pesticides were sent to a lab for analysis while an application was referred to Mumtazabad police for registration of FIR against the accused, Chaudhry Kashif and Haider Ali, who fled.