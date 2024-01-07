Fake pesticides worth Rs 370 mln seized during 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) In a significant operation targeting the illicit trade of counterfeit pesticides, the Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 370 million during the year 2023.

The move came in response to mounting concerns within the farming community regarding the detrimental impact of substandard agricultural inputs on crop yields, financial losses for farmers, and the overall economy.

According to agriculture department sources, a total of 9,084 samples were sent to laboratories for testing, revealing a startling 273 samples as substandard. This alarming discovery prompted an extensive effort by officials of the Agriculture Department, who conducted a total of 555 raids to address the issue at its root.

The farming community, regarded as the backbone of the country's economy, has been grappling with the adverse effects of fake pesticides on their crops. Instances of crop failures and reduced yields have been linked to the use of substandard agricultural inputs, leading to significant financial setbacks for farmers.

The repercussions are not limited to individual farmers as these have a ripple effect on the entire country's economy, as agriculture played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's financial landscape.

As part of the crackdown, 679 cases were registered against individuals involved in the preparation and sale of substandard or fake pesticides. In a decisive move, 242 persons were arrested. Additionally, 19 factories or firms engaged in the production of fake pesticides were traced and appropriately punished, aiming to dismantle the networks contributing to the proliferation of counterfeit agricultural inputs, said officials.

Farmers are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the distribution and sale of pesticides.

The collaboration between farmers and authorities is deemed crucial in the ongoing battle against the circulation of fake agricultural inputs, ultimately safeguarding the agricultural sector's sustained growth and the prosperity of the farming community, the officials concluded.