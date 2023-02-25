UrduPoint.com

Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 460,700 Seized, Two Outlaws Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 seized, two outlaws held

Agriculture Department here on Saturday seized fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 and got a case registered against the outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture Department here on Saturday seized fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 and got a case registered against the outlaws.

A team of Agriculture Department led by Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain along with police team, raided at a warehouse and recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700.

Cases were registered against the outlaws identified as Haseeb Aalam and Mustufa Asif after the application from the Pesticide Inspector concerned.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Incidents of street crimes need attention of autho ..

Incidents of street crimes need attention of authorities concerned

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia unveils Zamzam water bottles in new p ..

Saudi Arabia unveils Zamzam water bottles in new packs

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P urges party's workers to sensitize people ab ..

MQM-P urges party's workers to sensitize people about digital census

2 minutes ago
 PTI allots party ticket for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by- ..

PTI allots party ticket for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by-poll

23 minutes ago
 Golf: Indian Open scores

Golf: Indian Open scores

23 minutes ago
 Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Footba ..

Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Football Cup

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.