Fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 seized, two outlaws held

Agriculture Department here on Saturday seized fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 and got a case registered against the outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture Department here on Saturday seized fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 and got a case registered against the outlaws.

A team of Agriculture Department led by Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain along with police team, raided at a warehouse and recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700.

Cases were registered against the outlaws identified as Haseeb Aalam and Mustufa Asif after the application from the Pesticide Inspector concerned.