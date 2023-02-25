Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 460,700 Seized, Two Outlaws Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture Department here on Saturday seized fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 and got a case registered against the outlaws.
A team of Agriculture Department led by Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain along with police team, raided at a warehouse and recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700.
Cases were registered against the outlaws identified as Haseeb Aalam and Mustufa Asif after the application from the Pesticide Inspector concerned.