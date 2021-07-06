Fake pesticides worth Rs 4.7m seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The agriculture officials accompanied by police party seized fake pesticides of known brands valuing around Rs 4.7 million during a raid at a godown at Mauza Azam Hance in Makhdoom Rasheed area here Tuesday.

Assistant Director Shahid Hussain and Agriculture Officer Wali Muhammad along with police team raided the godown and seized pesticides and other material.

FIR was registered against accused Rafiq, Mazhar, Khizar Hayat, Yasir and others while samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis, said an official release.