Fake pesticides worth Rs 5 m seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture Department team seized fake pesticides worth Rs five million during a raid here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Deputy Director (Pest Warning Agriculture) Mian Manzoor Ahmed and Assistant Director Shahid Hussain along with their team raided at Budhla Sannat area and recovered fake pesticides worth Rs five million.

They also got registered a case under Pesticides Ordinance against alleged outlaws Iftikhar Rasool, Sajjad Hussain and Muhammad Irshad, with Makhdoom Rasheed Police station.

The team also recovered fake literature and other articles during the raid. Samples of the recovered pesticides were sent to lab for analysis.