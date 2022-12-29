UrduPoint.com

Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 53m Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture department raided and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 53 million in the Industrial Estate area last night.

The agriculture pest warning team led by Deputy Director Zulfiqar Ghauri, Assistant District Shahid Hussain raided at grace enterprises in the industrial estate area and seized a container of smuggled sulphur.

The pesticide company staffers were busy in packing of pesticide with fake labels.

The team handed over the seized sulphur to Muzaffarabad police and put in an application for lodging a case against the company owner.

The samples of the chemical were also sent to a laboratory for testing.

