Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 8.4m Seized

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) In a crackdown against fake pesticides, the agriculture department seized 646 liters

and 500-kg pesticides worth Rs 8.4 million during a raid on a store.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of counterfeit pesticides,

packaging materials, sealing machines, printed labels, and empty drums.

The suspect was found mixing fake pesticides and selling them under the labels of various

companies. Confiscated materials had been handed over to the police, and three samples

had been sent for laboratory analysis.

A case has been registered in Muzaffarabad police station and futher investigation

was underway.

