UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Pesticides Worth Rs 9 Mln Seized

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Fake pesticides worth Rs 9 mln seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 9 million during a raid at Billiwala area, a suburban area of Multan.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Shahid Hussain along with department's team raided at a factory, at Billiwala area and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 9 millions.

Outlaws namely Muhammad Iqbal, Shehzad Khan, and Muhammad Adnan were nominated in the case, submitted with Basti Malook Police Station. The alleged outlaws were pasting labels of known companies at the bottles of fake pesticides.

Related Topics

Multan Police Station Agriculture Million

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

39 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

39 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

39 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

39 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

54 minutes ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.