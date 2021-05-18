Fake pesticides worth Rs 9 mln seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 9 million during a raid at Billiwala area, a suburban area of Multan.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Shahid Hussain along with department's team raided at a factory, at Billiwala area and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 9 millions.

Outlaws namely Muhammad Iqbal, Shehzad Khan, and Muhammad Adnan were nominated in the case, submitted with Basti Malook Police Station. The alleged outlaws were pasting labels of known companies at the bottles of fake pesticides.