Fake pesticides worth Rs five lakh recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture department on Friday raided and seized fake pesticides worth Rs five lakh from Alipur area.

According to details, assistant director pest warning Khawaja Abdul Haye Abdi along with his team on a tip-off raided and caught Muhammad Ijaz Baloch son of Haji Khuda Buksh with red-handed and seized fake pesticides, manufacturing goods, labels and empty bottles of various pesticide companies from his possession.

Case was also got lodged against the accused with Alipur police station.