Fake Pesticides Worth Rs2m Seized
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The agriculture department raided and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 2 million.
Under the supervision of Director Pest Warning Muhammad Haider, Inspector Agriculture Rao Muhammad Khurram and Rana Muhammad Umar along with their team conducted successful operations in Makhdoompur, Musafer Pul and Tulamba Mian Channu and recovered fake and substandard pesticides worth Rs2 million.
The teams also submitted applications for registration of cases against the sellers of substandard pesticides in police stations concerned and handed over the recovered pesticides to the police.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training workshop for police43 seconds ago
-
PM launches special anti-polio campaign50 seconds ago
-
Labourer rescued from collapsed well54 seconds ago
-
WSSC’s cleanliness drive underway in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to Pakistan Navy10 minutes ago
-
60 Kanal state land reclaimed10 minutes ago
-
20 dead, 1511 injured in 1387 road accidents in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
3 boilers sealed, fined10 minutes ago
-
Defence minister holds open court10 minutes ago
-
Hijatul Wida sermon of Muhammad (PBUH): A complete charter of human rights, roadmap to achieve all g ..10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar interacts with British Parliamentarians of Pakistani origin11 minutes ago
-
Anti Polio drive to start in Larkana district on Monday11 minutes ago