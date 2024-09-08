Fake pesticides worth Rs2m seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The agriculture department raided and seized fake pesticides worth Rs 2 million.

Under the supervision of Director Pest Warning Muhammad Haider, Inspector Agriculture Rao Muhammad Khurram and Rana Muhammad Umar along with their team conducted successful operations in Makhdoompur, Musafer Pul and Tulamba Mian Channu and recovered fake and substandard pesticides worth Rs2 million.

The teams also submitted applications for registration of cases against the sellers of substandard pesticides in police stations concerned and handed over the recovered pesticides to the police.