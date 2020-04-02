Fake police officer among five arrested from Mianwali

Police on Thursday have arrested five accused including a fake police officer from Mosa Khel and Kala Bagh police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday have arrested five accused including a fake police officer from Mosa Khel and Kala Bagh police limits.

Police sources said that on information Mosa Khel police team headed by SHO Tariq Awan have conducted raid at village Mehmood Abad near Darbar Hameed Ullah Khan and arrested an accused named Muhammad Javed wearing police uniform of Sub-inspector along with his two accomplices Waqar s/o Muhammad Riaz and an unknown person.

While on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, Kala Bagh police team headed by SHO Muhammad Amjad arrested two proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Ismaiel s/o Ikhtiar and Kashif s/o Ahmad Shah r/o Tola Manghi. They were wanted to Kala Bagh police in a murder case and were placed in Category �A.

Police have registered case and started investigation.