Fake Police Officer Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Fake police officer arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A fake police officer was arrested at Nawab Town here on Sunday, according to police sources.

The police said a man identified as Zafar had installed a blue light and green number-plate on a car and was roaming around.

Sajid, an on-duty warden, spotted him and signaled him to stop. During initial talk, Zafar introduced himself as a police officer and pressurised the traffic police officer. However, on insistence of the traffic warden to show his service card, the fake cop failed to prove his identity.

Later, the police arrested the swindler and registered a case against him on the complaint of the warden.

More Stories From Pakistan

