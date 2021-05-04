Fake police officer held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man impersonating himself as police officer who was involved in forgery and extortion money from the innocent citizens.

According to police spokesman, Qamar Mumtaz was held by the Rawat police on the complaint of Saad Bin Khalid who took stance that the man is involved in forgery and deceiving general public by introducing himself as police officer.

He could not prove his identity to the police officials. Taking action, police arrested and registered a case against him while further investigation was in progress.