UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Police Officer Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:06 AM

Fake police officer held

The police have arrested a man impersonating himself as police officer who was involved in forgery and extortion money from the innocent citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man impersonating himself as police officer who was involved in forgery and extortion money from the innocent citizens.

According to police spokesman, Qamar Mumtaz was held by the Rawat police on the complaint of Saad Bin Khalid who took stance that the man is involved in forgery and deceiving general public by introducing himself as police officer.

He could not prove his identity to the police officials. Taking action, police arrested and registered a case against him while further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Man Progress Money From

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

9 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

258 power pilferers nabbed during April

3 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for You ..

3 minutes ago

11 die, 27 injured as bus plunges into ravine on M ..

3 minutes ago

Start ups Idea Gist not related to Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.