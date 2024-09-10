Fake Policeman Arrested For Robbery, Extortion
September 10, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A man posing as a police officer was arrested near APWA College, Gulberg, according to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui.
The suspect was found in possession of a police uniform, weapons, a police jacket, a fake ID card, and a motorcycle with a police plate.
The suspect allegedly used the uniform to rob citizens and extort money from shopkeepers.
The weapons recovered from him were also illegal.
Authorities have registered two cases against the accused and have launched an investigation into the matter.
