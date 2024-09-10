Open Menu

Fake Policeman Arrested For Robbery, Extortion

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Fake policeman arrested for robbery, extortion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A man posing as a police officer was arrested near APWA College, Gulberg, according to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui.

The suspect was found in possession of a police uniform, weapons, a police jacket, a fake ID card, and a motorcycle with a police plate.

The suspect allegedly used the uniform to rob citizens and extort money from shopkeepers.

The weapons recovered from him were also illegal.

Authorities have registered two cases against the accused and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Man Gulberg Money From

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

2 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

2 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

3 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

5 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

6 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan