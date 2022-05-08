Fake policemen arrested in Rajanpur

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two fake police officials who were pretending them Police officials and were black mailing the citizen through fake activities. According to Police spokesman, Muhammad Tahir r/o jampur and Muhammad Nadeem r/o Muhammad Wala were pretending them fake DSPs and were looting the citizen after black mailing.

Police concerned after receiving several written complaints by the citizens, conducted raids and successfully arrested the accused from their residence. Police also claimed to have recovered 109 fake police cards,11 fake police uniforms and looted valuables from their possession.

Police have registered a case against them under Section 420.