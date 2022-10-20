UrduPoint.com

Fake Price Control Magistrate Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Fake price control magistrate arrested

District administration has nabbed a fake price control magistrate from Chibban Road and locked him behind bars in Civil Line police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration has nabbed a fake price control magistrate from Chibban Road and locked him behind bars in Civil Line police station.

A spokesman of local administration said that Price Control Magistrate Ejaz Latif received complaints that a person namely Farooq Ali was impersonating himself as price control magistrate and minting money by imposing heavy fines and collecting fine amount from the shopkeepers at Chibban Road.

On receiving information, the area police reached the spot and arrested the fake magistrate. The accused was a resident of Nankana Sahib district. The police locked the accused behind bars in Civil Lines police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine Road Price Nankana Sahib Money From

Recent Stories

Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

1 minute ago
 British Conservative leaders toppled by their part ..

British Conservative leaders toppled by their party

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen ties with U ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen ties with Uzbekistan: Khawaja

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh urges EFT to setup Disaster Management Ce ..

CM Sindh urges EFT to setup Disaster Management Cell for heritage

2 minutes ago
 US Official to Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches W ..

US Official to Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches With S. Korean, Japanese Counte ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to file contempt of court pet ..

Supreme Court orders to file contempt of court petition against Punjab Govt for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.