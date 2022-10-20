Fake price control magistrate arrested

District administration has nabbed a fake price control magistrate from Chibban Road and locked him behind bars in Civil Line police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration has nabbed a fake price control magistrate from Chibban Road and locked him behind bars in Civil Line police station.

A spokesman of local administration said that Price Control Magistrate Ejaz Latif received complaints that a person namely Farooq Ali was impersonating himself as price control magistrate and minting money by imposing heavy fines and collecting fine amount from the shopkeepers at Chibban Road.

On receiving information, the area police reached the spot and arrested the fake magistrate. The accused was a resident of Nankana Sahib district. The police locked the accused behind bars in Civil Lines police station.