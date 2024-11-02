Fake price control magistrate arrested

The district administration authorities arrested a fake price control magistrate in Shalimar area on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The district administration authorities arrested a fake price control magistrate in Shalimar area on Saturday.

The operation was prompted by reports from shopkeepers on Sher Shah Road who caught

the accused, Mueez Imran , red-handed while he was unlawfully imposing fines.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima arrived at the scene to investigate.

Following verification, the fake magistrate was handed over to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 419 for impersonation,

and additional references had been filed concerning his involvement in extortion

and blackmailing activities.