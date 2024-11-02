Open Menu

Fake Price Control Magistrate Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Fake price control magistrate arrested

The district administration authorities arrested a fake price control magistrate in Shalimar area on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The district administration authorities arrested a fake price control magistrate in Shalimar area on Saturday.

The operation was prompted by reports from shopkeepers on Sher Shah Road who caught

the accused, Mueez Imran , red-handed while he was unlawfully imposing fines.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima arrived at the scene to investigate.

Following verification, the fake magistrate was handed over to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 419 for impersonation,

and additional references had been filed concerning his involvement in extortion

and blackmailing activities.

Related Topics

Police Road Price From

Recent Stories

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

5 minutes ago
 Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi c ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan