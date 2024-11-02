Fake Price Control Magistrate Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The district administration authorities arrested a fake price control magistrate in Shalimar area on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The district administration authorities arrested a fake price control magistrate in Shalimar area on Saturday.
The operation was prompted by reports from shopkeepers on Sher Shah Road who caught
the accused, Mueez Imran , red-handed while he was unlawfully imposing fines.
Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima arrived at the scene to investigate.
Following verification, the fake magistrate was handed over to the police.
A case has been registered against the accused under Section 419 for impersonation,
and additional references had been filed concerning his involvement in extortion
and blackmailing activities.
Recent Stories
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections
Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO5 minutes ago
-
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan5 minutes ago
-
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections5 minutes ago
-
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ2 minutes ago
-
PPP carried out laudable projects in Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan2 minutes ago
-
7 died in Buner road mishap : police2 minutes ago
-
DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment2 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; weapons & drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 outlaws in DIKhan2 minutes ago