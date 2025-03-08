Open Menu

Fake Price Magistrates Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Fake price magistrates arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district administration, in a significant crackdown, arrested two individuals posing as fake price control magistrates during operations aimed at ensuring fair pricing and relief for citizens during Ramadan.

The imposters, who were extorting money from shopkeepers under the guise of conducting price checks, were apprehended at the Khadak Sabzazar Market.

Both individuals have been handed over to the Sabzazar Police, and cases have been registered against them. The district administration also released a report on the previous day’s operations by genuine Price Control Magistrates, highlighting their effectiveness.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza said that the proactive measures by Price Control Magistrates are yielding positive results. Heavy fines have been imposed, and cases have been registered against violators.

During the operations, strict action was taken at 26 locations, resulting in 25 warnings and fines exceeding Rs. 100,000.

The DC emphasized that the crackdown on overpricing will continue unabated. He declared that no one will be allowed to exploit citizens, and administrative officers will remain active in the field to monitor prices closely. He also directed officials to ensure the timely availability of essential items at Ramadan relief stalls.

