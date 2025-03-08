Fake Price Magistrates Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district administration, in a significant crackdown, arrested two individuals posing as fake price control magistrates during operations aimed at ensuring fair pricing and relief for citizens during Ramadan.
The imposters, who were extorting money from shopkeepers under the guise of conducting price checks, were apprehended at the Khadak Sabzazar Market.
Both individuals have been handed over to the Sabzazar Police, and cases have been registered against them. The district administration also released a report on the previous day’s operations by genuine Price Control Magistrates, highlighting their effectiveness.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza said that the proactive measures by Price Control Magistrates are yielding positive results. Heavy fines have been imposed, and cases have been registered against violators.
During the operations, strict action was taken at 26 locations, resulting in 25 warnings and fines exceeding Rs. 100,000.
The DC emphasized that the crackdown on overpricing will continue unabated. He declared that no one will be allowed to exploit citizens, and administrative officers will remain active in the field to monitor prices closely. He also directed officials to ensure the timely availability of essential items at Ramadan relief stalls.
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake price magistrates arrested5 minutes ago
-
PM decides to integrate women associated with cottage industries, small businesses into SME sector5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against unhealthy food continues15 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews police performance15 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1576 injured 1337 RTCs in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws15 minutes ago
-
Beautiful Iftar Party held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto park in Sukkur25 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers held with 1.5 kg heroin, 2.532 kg charas25 minutes ago
-
AIOU Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through Education25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents35 minutes ago
-
English society hosts event on Int'l Women's Day35 minutes ago