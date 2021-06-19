UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Psychologist Arrested From Allied Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

Fake psychologist arrested from Allied Hospital

Civil Lines police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a fake doctor from Allied Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Civil Lines police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a fake doctor from Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

A senior technician Allied Hospital Wajid Ali reported to police that Zeeshan had been practicing as a psychologist in Allied Hospital for a long time as he had no valid medical degree.

The impersonator was also involved in extorting money from new medical graduates in the name of training.

On the complaint, the police team conducted a raid in Allied Hospital and arrested fake psychologistZeeshan from Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) of the hospital.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Doctor Money From

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE, Arab Badminton Federation es ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COV ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to keep supporting Guterres' work for mul ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,959 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

China's Guangdong adds new COVID-19 risk area

3 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz be thrown on ground from Minar-e-Pakist ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.