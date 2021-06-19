Fake psychologist arrested from Allied Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Civil Lines police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a fake doctor from Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

A senior technician Allied Hospital Wajid Ali reported to police that Zeeshan had been practicing as a psychologist in Allied Hospital for a long time as he had no valid medical degree.

The impersonator was also involved in extorting money from new medical graduates in the name of training.

On the complaint, the police team conducted a raid in Allied Hospital and arrested fake psychologistZeeshan from Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) of the hospital.

Police were investigating.