Fake registration papers, chassis plates recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::The City police Monday foiled a bid to smuggle fake registration papers and chassis plates of vehicles at Tunnel Toll Plaza, police said.

According to details, during checking at Tunnel Toll Plaza, the police recovered fake registration papers of six vehicles, on fake chassis plates and four fake number plates of Lasbela and Sibi areas from a driver of coach.

The police also arrested the coach driver who was identified as Muhammad Ali, resident of Tank. Case has been registered against the driver while further investigations is underway.