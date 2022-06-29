Fake reporting regarding dengue intolerable: Kh Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique gave a final warning to the officers to stop fake reporting of dengue prevention activities.

Presiding over a meeting of Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday, he issued instructions regarding anti-dengue campaign.

The minister said that the dengue situation in Punjab was being monitored continuously and all departments should play their role in controlling dengue. He appealed the people to strictly adopt precautionary measures against dengue.

The minister cleared that complaints of false reporting of dengue prevention activities were intolerable. He said that all secretaries should monitor the dashboard by themselves, adding that everyone had to work for the people of Punjab like a family. "long with dengue, we have to defeat coronavirus by making sure to use masks," he said.

He apprised the meeting that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was himself monitoring the steps to control dengue.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal directed the departments to improve their performance regarding dengue control.

He said that it was a matter of concern that more dengue cases had been reported this year than the last year. He said the departments should ensure implementation of SOPs related to dengue, and negligence would not be acceptable in this regard.

"One's negligence can lead to the failure of joint efforts against dengue," he added.

He warned that an action should be taken against the officials who were misreporting anti-dengue activities.

The Chief Secretary also directed the officers to ensure wearing of masks, keeping social distance and enforcement of other precautionary measures in view of the increase in coronavirus cases. Anti-dengue activities were reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments and all commissioners and deputy commissioners. All concerned secretaries submitted detailed reports to the provincial minister and chief secretary regarding anti-dengue activities.

Later, the Additional IG Special Branch, the health secretary and chairman PITB presented performance reports of all the districts regarding dengue prevention activities.