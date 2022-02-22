UrduPoint.com

Fake Robbery Calls Drop Scene, Police Starts Action Against Complainants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Fake robbery calls drop scene, police starts action against complainants

Drop scene of robbery fake calls case took place on Tuesday after police started legal actions against the complainants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Drop scene of robbery fake calls case took place on Tuesday after police started legal actions against the complainants.

Two hoax calls were made with Islamabad Safe City Helpline number for robbery incidents in the precincts of Secretariat and Aabpara Police Stations.

During the first call a citizen informed the police that four accused had deprived him of $200,000 at gun point near Bari Imam, an area of Secretariat Police Station.

During the second incident another citizen told the police that two armed motorcycle riders had snatched Rs 5 million after making him injured for putting up resistance at sector G-7, an area falling in the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station.

The IGP Islamabad took immediate notice on both the incidents and sought report from SP City over the matter.

The SSP Operations and other senior officers rushed to the spot to collect evidences. After a thorough investigation, and going through the CCTV footages the call of the citizen was found fake, on which legal action was initiated.

Similarly, the police teams also visited the crime scene of second call and later was informed by the callers' accomplice that his friend was involved in monetary disputes so he created a false plot of robbery after dialing hoax call at police helpline after making himself injured.

The Capital Police Chief has appealed the citizens to refrain from making hoax calls as it not only waste time of police but can put someone's life at risk.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police Police Station Robbery Bari From Million

Recent Stories

IGP orders zero tolerance against offenders target ..

IGP orders zero tolerance against offenders targeting women, children

3 minutes ago
 Training session organized for preparation of deve ..

Training session organized for preparation of development budget

3 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign starts in Shikarpur

Tree plantation campaign starts in Shikarpur

3 minutes ago
 CM Sindh spell out short, medium, long terms strat ..

CM Sindh spell out short, medium, long terms strategy to control street crime

3 minutes ago
 ASPSCA, PRC-Sindh, SBSA organises a two-day field ..

ASPSCA, PRC-Sindh, SBSA organises a two-day field training camp for female stude ..

3 minutes ago
 4 arrested on cock fight gambling

4 arrested on cock fight gambling

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>