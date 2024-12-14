Fake Robbery Drama Unveiled; Cash Restored To Rightful Owner
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday resolved a reported robbery case in Phulgran, uncovering it as a false claim by the caller. The police team recovered the cash and returned it to its rightful owner.
A public relation officer told APP that a citizen had called the "Pukar 15" helpline, claiming that unidentified individuals had robbed him at gunpoint of Rs 1.28 million and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.
He said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Syed Ali Raza, took strict notice of the incident and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.
Senior police officers promptly reached the scene, reviewed all available CCTV footage, and conducted a meticulous inquiry using advanced technology, he added.
The investigation revealed that the robbery report was fake.
The police recovered the claimed amount from the caller and handed it back to the rightful owner. The citizen, upon receiving his money, praised the police for their dedication and thanked the Islamabad Police for their swift and professional efforts.
DIG Syed Ali Raza reaffirmed the police's commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
He also urged the public to refrain from making false reports, as such actions waste police resources and cause unnecessary panic./APP-rzr-mkz
