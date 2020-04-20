Fake saint among 2 murdered in Mianwali

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Kundian police limits here on Monday

Police sources said that a fake saint (Peer) named Khadim Khan Alias Baba Jinno Wala allegedly beguiled Jumma Khan, resident of village Dhll Shero Thesil Kundian for re-doubling gold ornaments.

When Jumma Khan handed over gold ornaments to the fake saint for re-doubling it. The saint instead of doubling, he ran away with gold.

Jummad Khan chased the saint Khadim Khan and in a fit of rage he shot him dead.

In another incident, accused Ibrahim Niazi r/o Dallah Khel has stabbed to death housemaid Anum Shahzadi (14) for allegedly stealing gold necklace of his wife.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.