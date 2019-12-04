UrduPoint.com
Fake Saint Among 4 Awarded 27 Times Death Sentences In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:19 PM

Special Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) has awarded 27 times each death sentences to three accused involved in murder case of 20 people Saddar police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) has awarded 27 times each death sentences to three accused involved in murder case of 20 people Saddar police station.

Court sources said Wednesday that on April 01, 2017 the accused fake saint Abdul Waheed Gujjar along with his three devotees including Kashif, Zafar Dogar and Asif had murdered his 20 devotees including four women and injured another four persons by giving them intoxicating sweet and later murdered them with rods and daggers at Chak 95/NB Darbar.

The victims belonged to various parts of Punjab; 11 were from Sargodha, 2 from Islamabad, 2 from Layyah and one each from Pir Mahal while one body of a woman could not be identified.

The local police arrested the accused and presented challans in the Anti Terrorist Court for trial.

After proving the charges the learned Judge of ATC has awarded 27/27 years death sentences to the culprits Abdul Waheed Gujjar (Saint), Kashif, Zafar Dogar and Asif along with 10/10 million fine each as compensation money.

The court has also confiscated the properties of all the culprits.

