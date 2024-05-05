Fake security official arrested from hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Civil Lines police have arrested a fake security official from Allied Hospital-I and sent him behind bars.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Shehbaz entered the Allied Hospital-I lab for test of a patient by dubbing himself as a security official.

On suspicion, the gatekeeper called security supervisor of the hospital.

When security supervisor Mudassar Ali interacted with the suspect, it came to know that he was cheating the hospital employees for his nefarious designs.

Therefore, he handed over the fake security official to the police.