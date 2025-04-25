Open Menu

Fake SHO, Tout Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 09:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Sahianwala police arrested a fake cop along with his tout and registered a case against them here on Friday.

According to police sources, a police team during a random search held a fake SHO Iftikhar Ahmed along with his tout Zaheer Shah.

The accused Iftikhar used to act as an SHO in the area and collect money from people.

Both the accused were sent behind bars and investigation has been initiated against them.

