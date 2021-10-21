UrduPoint.com

Fake SI Held, Extortion Money Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a fake sub inspector in premises of Daira Deen Pannah police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a fake sub inspector in premises of Daira Deen Pannah police station.

According to official sources, Zahoor Hussain of Basti Tibba Yaqoob Shah was involved in black mailing the innocent people by showing himself a sub Inspector and also getting the money from them by threatening and harassing.

Police on a complaint from a citizen named Farooq , raided and caught the fake official red handed and also recovered fake service cards of various departments including police and extorted money.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Money From

Recent Stories

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, ..

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, future pandemics: Brazilian M ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable dev ..

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable development: Awaidha Al Marar

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100, ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

19 minutes ago
 PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for povert ..

PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for poverty alleviation

3 minutes ago
 Three die as school van plunged in ravine

Three die as school van plunged in ravine

3 minutes ago
 Over 3.51m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.51m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.