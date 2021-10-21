Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a fake sub inspector in premises of Daira Deen Pannah police station

According to official sources, Zahoor Hussain of Basti Tibba Yaqoob Shah was involved in black mailing the innocent people by showing himself a sub Inspector and also getting the money from them by threatening and harassing.

Police on a complaint from a citizen named Farooq , raided and caught the fake official red handed and also recovered fake service cards of various departments including police and extorted money.