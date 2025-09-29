Open Menu

Fake SMS Challan Scam Targets Motorists, CTO Issues Urgent Advisory

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Fake SMS challan scam targets motorists, CTO issues urgent advisory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamza Humayun has issued an important advisory for citizens, warning them about fake mobile messages related to traffic challans being circulated in recent days.

An official told APP on Monday that the fraudulent messages ask recipients to click on links to check challans or make outstanding payments. The CTO Hamzah clarified that such messages are entirely bogus and not issued by Islamabad Traffic Police.

CTO Hamza urged citizens to avoid clicking on suspicious links and never share personal information through such messages.

“These fraudulent SMS campaigns are meant to deceive the public. Islamabad Traffic Police does not send challan payment links via SMS. Citizens must remain vigilant and protect their data,” the CTO added.

The ITP spokesperson reaffirmed that public awareness campaigns will continue to alert citizens against cyber fraud and strengthen trust in official communication channels.

