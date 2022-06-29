UrduPoint.com

Fake Soft Drinks Factory Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Fake soft drinks factory busted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Al-Mustafa Colony and seized 23,787 liter carbonated drinks during the raid.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the fake beverages factory owner on account of forgery and adulteration. This was informed by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that the PFA watchdogs had confiscated the machinery, lids and labelling of different famous brands of beverages. He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water.

Jadoon said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

PFA's enforcement team also witnessed poor storage system, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene, he added.

The PFA DG further said that fake bottles were to be supplied to small food points and local shops of the different streets. He said that adulteration in the food would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Water Lead FIR Cancer

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

1 hour ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

1 hour ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

1 hour ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

1 hour ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.