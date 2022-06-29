Fake soft drinks factory busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Al-Mustafa Colony and seized 23,787 liter carbonated drinks during the raid.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the fake beverages factory owner on account of forgery and adulteration. This was informed by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that the PFA watchdogs had confiscated the machinery, lids and labelling of different famous brands of beverages. He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water.

Jadoon said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

PFA's enforcement team also witnessed poor storage system, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene, he added.

The PFA DG further said that fake bottles were to be supplied to small food points and local shops of the different streets. He said that adulteration in the food would not be tolerated under any circumstances.