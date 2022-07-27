Fake soft drinks factory busted

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Harbanspura area here and seized 1,200-litre solution during a raid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Harbanspura area here and seized 1,200-litre solution during a raid.

The authority also lodged a case against the fake beverages factory owner on account of forgery and adulteration.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said a team seized 2,000 lids, 1,200 empty bottles, three machines, three cylinders and labelling of different famous brands of beverages.

He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water. He said that fake bottles were to be supplied to small food points and local shops of the different streets in the provincial metropolis.

The DG appealed to citizens to inform the PFA in case of spotting fake beverages factories in their surroundings or to register their complaints.