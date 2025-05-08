Open Menu

Fake Spice Manufacturing Unit Busted In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a counterfeit spice production unit operating under the name of well-known brand in the Kumharan Wala area near Adda Gogran, Lodhran. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.

During the operation, officials confiscated 420 kilograms of fake branded spice packets and 60 kilograms of counterfeit packaging material.

A significant quantity of unpackaged recipe-based spices was also recovered from the site. All materials have been seized and FIR registered at Qureshi Wala police station against owners.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that the circle against those involved in the production of fake spices was being tightened.

Those playing with human lives in the name of food will not be tolerated and will be dealt with such criminals with an iron hand, he added.

