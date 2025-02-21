Fake Spices Manufacturing Unit Unearthed
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a raid at a grinding unit in Rizwan Town, Mujahid Colony, Burewala and confiscated 72-kilogram counterfeit recipe spices, 67-kg fake kheer mix, 60-kg loose spices, 150 packets of glucose, 155 kilograms of counterfeit packaging material, and three grinding machines.
Laboratory test revealed that the spices, including red chili powder, were adulterated and hazardous to health.
According to PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the counterfeiters were repackaging adulterated and substandard spices under the labels of well-known brands. He said that strict action was being taken against those involved in such deceptive practices.
Recent Stories
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi all set to host ICC Champions Trophy matches5 minutes ago
-
LHVs urged to raise awareness about family planning5 minutes ago
-
Fake spices manufacturing unit unearthed5 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah to inaugurate springs floral festival at Sukkur IBA15 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest proclaimed offender15 minutes ago
-
Biker killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
District administration prepares for Ramazan relief15 minutes ago
-
Punjab home secretary inspects vocational training centre in jail15 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two agents for sending Afghans to Italy on fake passports25 minutes ago
-
WIBCON 2025 empowers women in leadership and business25 minutes ago
-
Ramzan bazaars to offer food on subsidized prices25 minutes ago
-
42 gamblers, drug traffickers held25 minutes ago