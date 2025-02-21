Fake spices manufacturing unit unearthed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a raid at a grinding unit in Rizwan Town, Mujahid Colony, Burewala and confiscated 72-kilogram counterfeit recipe spices, 67-kg fake kheer mix, 60-kg loose spices, 150 packets of glucose, 155 kilograms of counterfeit packaging material, and three grinding machines.

Laboratory test revealed that the spices, including red chili powder, were adulterated and hazardous to health.

According to PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the counterfeiters were repackaging adulterated and substandard spices under the labels of well-known brands. He said that strict action was being taken against those involved in such deceptive practices.