Fake Spiritual Healer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Fake spiritual healer arrested

The Hassanabdal Police on Friday arrested a fake spiritual healer fooling masses treating them with spiritual power and black magic

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Hassanabdal Police on Friday arrested a fake spiritual healer fooling masses treating them with spiritual power and black magic.

Police sources said that acting upon complaints from the public that Peer Amjad Hussain Shah fooling the masses, especially womenfolk by using black magic in Mehmoodabad area, a team of police raided his center and arrested him red-handed while treating women.

Magic and other tools were also confiscated during the raid.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 419, 420, 500, 508 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched further investigation.

