ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A man impersonating as an officer of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) managed to escape with an SMG rifle and a reflector jacket from the Islamabad Police Headquarters.

According to information, a case has been registered against the individual at the Secretariat Police Station, as suspicions arise that the same firearm may have been used in recent bank heists within the city.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Security Division In-Charge ASI Ali Sher, the suspect arrived at the headquarters dressed in a police uniform, displaying a name tag marked "Dilawar" and belt number "283." Claiming to be deployed with the SPU, he provided a fake mobile number and signed off on receiving the SMG rifle with serial number 2183 and a reflector jacket on October 19, intended for use during a VIP security route.

It is suspected that this weapon may have been used in recent bank robberies in Islamabad. Following the incident, security in the city has been heightened, with police checkpoints set up at various points across Islamabad. Authorities are conducting strict checks, especially on motorcycle riders wearing green helmets, affiliated with a specific bike service company.

This incident raises concerns over the safety of citizens in Islamabad, especially given recent bank robberies in sectors G-9 and G-14, which have cast doubt on police effectiveness. Despite the presence of thousands of Safe City cameras, armed robbers have managed to escape easily, questioning the performance of the Safe City project and its overseeing DIG.

Malik Khizer, a resident of Islamabad, expressed his concerns over the city’s security situation, saying, "Islamabad is no longer safe. My Honda 125 was stolen from outside my house, and it has yet to be recovered.

Fazl ur Rahman Malik, a resident of Sector G-13 in Islamabad, voiced his concerns over the city’s rising crime rate, saying, "With the increasing incidents of crime in Islamabad, we are now afraid to even leave our homes.

Residents of Islamabad have voiced their concerns over the situation and called for swift police action to improve security and restore peace in the city./APP-rzr-mkz